Panathinaikos-Aris: The preview of the match – Football – Stoiximan Super League – Panathinaikos

The character is… final Today's (28/02 – 21:00, Sport-fm.gr, bwinSPORT FM 94.6, Cosmote Sport 1) match is Panathinaikou By tuesdayAt “Apostolos Nikolaidis”, as part of the 25th and final match of the Stoiximan Super League.

The “Trefoil» enters the final stretch of the championship A difficult month. He suffered two consecutive, painful, draws at his “home” against Lamia and Kifisia, which cost him dearly!

Both competitively, as it is now third in the standings and -3 from the top, psychologically, the climate is not great, anymore.

Answer Panathinayakas They knew no other outcome than winning three points. This year the team's bid to win the title will be at stakeAlthough we have two “turns” before the end of the regular season, there are playoffs.

Most likely, the gap between AEK and the second PAOK will “open” even more, and if they win, Olympiakos, currently in fourth place, can overtake the “Greens”…

However, Fathi will have no problems Period And he is trying to bring his team back to winning ways. The Turkish coach did not count the injured Filip in his plans DjuricTin Kedvai, Juancar and Benjamin VerbichBut punished Schenkefeld.

Panathinaikos squad includes Lodgin, Drakovski, Xenopoulos, Viannidis, Ruben, Zega, Ioannidis, Bagacetas, Sporar, Bernard, Limnios, Serin, Mancini, Yuko, Ayder, Mladenovic, Kotsiras, Jeremekaev, Palacios, Jerimekaev, Palacios.

On the other hand, “Yellow colors» has been around for some time Their… the bestThis is reflected at least at the level of results.

In fact, they are coming off two consecutive wins in the Championship, where they have a total “run” of one. Five game unbeaten streakHe also secured fifth rank in Maths!

Aris, of course, is “locked” in the Petson Greek Cup. After 1-0 with Panaitolikos, I look forward to the rematch to formally confirm his presence in the final of the tournament. His current enemy will be waiting for him.

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll take a trip to Athens. After all, between matches, in the first round, 2-0 win at “Glenthis Vigelitis”. Also, a paltry Panathinaikos and Moron and Menendez scored once in each half in “Glenthis Vigalitis”.

At the competitive level, right now, the guests do not count on the help of the suspended Saverio and the unprepared Fabiano.

In the Thessalonians' work Cuesta, Houdesiotis, Odubajo, Montoya, Ferrari, Fador, Brampets, Rose, Veleth, Tarida, Verstrade, Juul, Jurasek, Garcia, Suleimanov, Zamora, Bennett, Morone, Ansarifert, Fedfajidis And Panagitis.

Possible sequences:



Panathinaikos (Fatih Terim): Dragovski, Kotsiras, Arau, Ugo, Mladenovic, Ruben, Serin, Bagacetas, Palacios, Ioannidis, Bernard

Ares (Agis Mancios): Cuesta – Odubajo, Brambetz, Rose, Montoya – Zul, Jurasek, Darida – Suleimanov, Zamora, Moron

Referee: Mohammed Al Hakim (Sweden).

assistants: Fredrik Cleaver, Mehmet Kallam (Sweden).

4th Referee: Thassos Sideropoulos (Dodecanese).

was: Paulus van Beckel (Netherlands).

AVAR: Reinhard Buxbaum (Anat. Attica).

