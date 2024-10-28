Panathinaikos AKTOR: Twins Brown, I, Fal unimaginable -21 and finally mark on Vesenkov

Stefanos Makris analyzes Panathinaikos AKTOR’s win in SEF against Olympiakos with the help of Hudl Instat. The executioners are Nunn, Brown, False-21 – this is the worst in his life in “red and white” – and finally Vezenkov identity.

The Panathinaikos A.K.T.O.R He had a big hit on SEF Olympiaco with 71-78 Its 4th match day Stokesman GBL Confirms that he is in very good shape at the moment.

The Sports 24 Hudl analyzes the success of “greens” with the help of Instat.

The Brown-I duo determined the breakthroughs

Ergin Ataman started the game with three guards (Grant, Brown and Nunn) with gastroenteritis and PapaPetru out of the league roster with Grigonis. Wanting to pressure Olympiakos’ defense, he played the three-creator card early on. This gave his team the early momentum to attack.

The “Greens” relied on the stars of Kendrick Nunn (25 points) and Lorenzo Brown (20 points), who determined the improvements by their offensive style in pick-and-roll situations and taking shots from the stop. Brown hit the key shots early.





*Correct shots are marked with a circle, missed shots are marked with an “x”.

Then the baton was picked up by me, who made individual baskets, but equally important, he made his shots from the perimeter in a catch-and-shoot situation, when the Olympiakos defense made a mistake offering help off his marking.





*Correct shots are marked with a circle, missed shots are marked with an “x”.

The two Americans alternated between the roles of creator and actor. Whenever they decided to take a shot, other times they broke the ball, leading to a free three-pointer. But how did this happen?

A different way of marking Fal and French’s -21

Fall is sick. His long absence left his mark. He is rusty. Panathinaikos AKTOR knew this, causing the French giant to hurt Olympiakos in just 18 minutes on the ground. This is evidenced by the fact that Fal was -21 in the +/- system. According to Hudl Instat, this is the worst number of the Frenchman’s 4-year stay at Olympiakos, with numbers in 210 games.

However, how the “clover” marked Fal is also at issue. At first glance, “Greens” seemed to simply mark him in a pick-and-roll. That happened too, but that’s why they conceded so many free kicks. Ergin Ataman added more movement to the game, playing away from the Frenchman early on, allowing the ball handler to take action and move. A screen came from Lesser and Fall was at a disadvantage. This forced Olympiakos’ defense to adapt, provide assists and make rotations. That led to free kicks. Here is an example:

Grant gives the ball to me in the handoff, lower screen and ready to fall further back.

Print screen



Nunn takes the screen, Tenor plays Platt (staying behind) and Fournier (signifying Brown) is ready to help.

Print screen



Nunn goes inside and sees three players closing in on him as Brown goes into the corner and sends the ball over.

Print screen



Brown hit a 3-pointer.

Print screen



Several stages have unfolded in a similar way to Panathinaikos AKTOR, who marked Fal in different ways, not just from each other. So he took a lot of shots. According to Hudl Instat, “Greens” scored a total of 28 points on shots taken in catch-and-shoot mode, an incredible number.

Olympiakos defense was so poor that the Frenchman was on the ground. According to Huttle Instat, the Reds allowed 1.3 points per possession when Fall was on the floor, a poor number.

All in all, Fall isn’t an offensive player. There seems to be a lack of rhythm. This can be seen from one part that slipped through the cracks: Panathinaikos didn’t give AKTOR assists, meaning he didn’t double-team the Frenchman when he posted. He played and proved to be one with him as the tall international didn’t score in post up situations. It also limited Olympiakos’ options, as Faul couldn’t play inside-out like he could when he was inside.

Olympiakos attack was blocked and finally marked on Vezenkov

On the other side of the floor, Panathinaikos AKTOR found a way to make life difficult for Olympiakos. Fall went to the logic of the pick-and-roll to create “red and white” situations while dysfunctional. Panathinaikos AKTOR has been known to defend by playing a dynamic hedge out in the pick and roll (tall man coming out dynamically to guard). Against Olympiakos, “Greens” defended this way against all players except Valkop, who went from the bottom of the screens.

The back door of this defense of Panathinaikos AKTOR is as follows: the moment the opponent tall rolls to the basket, he must see the help sent by the “greens” with the third player from 45 degrees. If the taller person sees his teammate’s pass, a good shot is created, either directly or through an extra pass. Initially, Olympiakos did this. However, gradually he did not succeed. The reason was that the “Greens” sent the help of the player about the walkup, stifling the attack of Olympiakos. Here is an example:

Fournier tries to pick Wright up and roll – he marks the walkup – and Midoglou is ready to help Wright’s cut after he hedges out.

Print screen



With Mitoglou Hedge Out, me and Brown are on top of marking Brown, the vote is free. Fournier goes for a walkup.

Print screen



Prefers passing instead of shooting walkups and makes errant passes.

Print screen



There is no mistake in choosing a walkup. If the pass goes through, there will be another conversation. But it is not the right choice. Walkup has a free kick and two Panathinaikos AKTOR go to pass over the players. At another stage he took a shot and missed. The problem is that the natural guard is reluctant to attack. That’s where Panathinaikos’ AKTOR stepped in to stop Olympiakos’ attack.

However, at one point in the match, Olympiakos came close to scoring, mainly thanks to its defence. It was then that Panathinaikos Aktor put the epilogue in a different way: alluding to Vesenko. The player marked by “Greens” Vesenkov screened the ball to either Brown or Nunn. Then their guards played off each other and made some crucial baskets. And Lesser’s comeback — and the two baskets he put up for Wright — sealed the victory.

Panathinaikos AKTOR is more prepared and more confident

The picture of “eternals” before the match between them showed Panathinaikos AKTOR more prepared and more confident. While Olympiakos is still searching at all levels, he is confident in everything he does. All this was confirmed at SEF yesterday (27/10) evening.

Panathinaikos attacked every weakness of Olympiakos. The “green” guards exposed the defense of the “red and whites” with their quality, but also the lack of preparation of Fal, Milutinov. Olympiakos tried to react mainly through its quality and sometimes it succeeded. But quality is not enough when your opponent is of equal quality and has had great consistency this season.

The two “eternals” still have a long way to go. Both are less than 100%. In two weeks they will be back in OAKA, competing in a completely different game for the EuroLeague. A lot may have changed by then.