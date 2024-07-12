Panathinaikos AKTOR bought the glass floor for more than 3.2 million euros

Panathinaikos





12.07.2024 | 22:22

KAE Panathinaikos will buy the glass top of AKTOR ASB for 3.2 million euros.

KAE Panathinaikos AKTOR has reached a firm agreement with German company ASB to purchase the top-of-the-market glass floor, with the price rising to 3.2 million euros. Both parties shook hands on Thursday (11/7).



Basketball

The goal is to install this glass floor at the renovated OAKA in early October so that the greens can compete in the EuroLeague from their first match next season.

We remind you that FIBA ​​introduced the glass floor at the U19 Women’s World Cup in July 2023, and then used it in the Final Four of the Basketball Champions League last season. The result was very interesting for the athletes who competed and the public who watched the events live or on television.

With the LED glass floor, Panathinaikos AKTOR gets the opportunity to inspire its sponsors It tracks some useful data for its athletes, but also displays interesting statistics during games, while limiting the risk of injuries that are always hidden by the advertising stickers we see on the court.