Orja Palmer became the first player in the Premier League to score four goals in the first half with Brighton

Chelsea





28.09.2024 | 17:58

Chelsea’s goalie Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his side’s 3rd goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The first half of Chelsea’s clash with Brighton was the absolute star of Cole Palmer, with the England international attacking midfielder finding the net four times to enter the Premier League record books.

Chelsea’s Premier League Matchday 6 clash with Brighton found Cole Palmer not only picking up his gun but “shooting away”.

After the Seagulls scored in the 7th minute, last year’s Chelsea top scorer (25 goals in all competitions, including 22 in the league) took 10 minutes to celebrate a hat-trick (21′ 28′ 31′). , after Paleba cut the score to 3-2, he declared himself “on” again.

Especially in the 41st minute, the 22-year-old England international became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in a 4-1 victory with an assist from attacking midfielder Sancho. First half of a match.