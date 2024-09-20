Oprah Winfrey’s Kamala Harris Show With Stars – From Julia Roberts to Meryl Streep [βίντεο]

Popular American TV host Oprah Winfrey welcomed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on her talk show on Thursday.

The event was attended by many popular music and film stars, including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Stiller and comedian Chris Rock, as well as social media stars.

Titled “Unite for America,” the event took place in Michigan and was streamed live from both Winfrey and Harris’ YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or Twitch accounts.

The well-known host, a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party, appeared at the convention in Chicago in August, where Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the party’s nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

The Democratic candidate opened the debate with Winfrey by pitching her campaign as a movement for unity.

Harris called on Americans to show unity “against the powerful forces that try to divide us and point fingers at each other,” an indirect reference to his rival, Donald Trump. “This movement aims to remind us that our commonalities are greater than our differences,” he stressed.

The 59-year-old Democrat answered a series of questions posed to her by the 70-year-old Winfrey, covering issues such as immigration, cost of living and abortion.

In an emotional moment, Harris embraced Natalie Griffith, a 15-year-old girl who died on Sept. 4 when a 14-year-old student opened fire at her school near Atlanta, killing four people.

However, he also said he was a gun owner, as was Democratic candidate Tim Walsh.

He said that if anyone enters my house, I will shoot him dead. But he added with a laugh: “I probably shouldn’t have said that. My team will set it up later.”

Trump does not want tighter gun controls, while Harris supports a ban on assault rifles, tougher background checks on gun buyers and laws that take guns away from those deemed dangerous.

The US vice president told Winfrey that he supports the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects the right to bear arms.

Harris mentioned the gun he owned during a debate with Trump in early 2019, when he was a senator, in an effort to appeal to more conservative voters.

In her intervention via Zoom, Meryl Streep said she was worried about the possibility that Trump would refuse to accept any defeat in the election, as he did in 2020.

“I wonder if we’re ready for January 7th,” he said, referring to Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Joe Biden from confirming his victory.

