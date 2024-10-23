One person has died and dozens have been sickened by bacteria in McDonald’s hamburgers

One person died and many others became ill America After they are infected The bacterium Escherichia coli Eating at chain restaurants McDonald’sUS health officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Most of the victims are in the states of Colorado and Nebraska, but the problem affects a total of ten states in the western United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main US public health agency, said in a press release. liberation

McDonald’s shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

In total, 49 people were infected with the same strain of E. coli, ten of whom were hospitalized.

He died of old age in Colorado.

“All of the people interviewed said they had eaten at McDonald’s before they got sick, and most of them said they had eaten (especially) Hamburger“known”A quarter pounder» In America.

The latter may be recalled and “temporarily unavailable” in some states, the CDC added.

The specific ingredient responsible for the E. coli infection has not yet been identified, but it may have been ground beef or onions. According to the Public Service, both of these products were recalled by McDonald’s in states where contamination was reported.

E.coli bacteria usually causes abdominal cramps, sudden onset of watery diarrhea, often bloody, vomiting and fever, although this is not severe and symptoms last three to four days. Most sufferers recover without treatment, but some may develop complications and die.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond when AFP sought comment.

