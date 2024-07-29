Top News

Olympic Games 2024, Evans – Tsitsipas 0-2: Tickets secured for upgraded “16”

July 29, 2024
Stephanos Tsitsipas, who put up a very good performance, defeated Daniel Evans 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the round of 16 of the Olympic tournament.

The Stephanos Tsitsipas Left behind in yesterday’s two-man game against Zizo Perks and vice versa Daniel Evans He gave a solid performance and got the win 6-1, 6-2 Must qualify Round 16 of Olympic Games.

The Greek The tennis player turned the first set into a monologue. The 25 years old He was in complete control and surpassed it with his serve 80% of the percent It was very possible for him to lead the race (6-1). Of course, his mistakes also contributed to this Evans By British Missed the base by making a double fault and giving up Two spaces.

In the second leg of the match, Tsitsipas Started by doing very early Half time (2-1)Exploited with catch for 3-1. Evans, for his part, couldn’t get a reaction, the irritation taking a toll on him. The No.58 placed in the world 5 games His service (3-2)and then acceptance 3-0 streak By Greek A tennis player for the finals 6-2. At “16” O phase Stephanos Tsitsipas Will face the winner of the tournament base Hasan.

It is significant Stephanos Tsitsipas Mixed twins have other duties during the day, along with her Maria Zachary They will face the Dutch pair Demi Suarez And Wesley Kuhlhoff for 1st round.

