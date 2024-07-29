Olympic Games 2024, Evans – Tsitsipas 0-2: Tickets secured for upgraded “16”

Stephanos Tsitsipas, who put up a very good performance, defeated Daniel Evans 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the round of 16 of the Olympic tournament.

The Greek The tennis player turned the first set into a monologue. The 25 years old He was in complete control and surpassed it with his serve 80% of the percent It was very possible for him to lead the race (6-1). Of course, his mistakes also contributed to this Evans By British Missed the base by making a double fault and giving up Two spaces.

In the second leg of the match, Tsitsipas Started by doing very early Half time (2-1)Exploited with catch for 3-1. Evans, for his part, couldn’t get a reaction, the irritation taking a toll on him. The No.58 placed in the world 5 games His service (3-2)and then acceptance 3-0 streak By Greek A tennis player for the finals 6-2. At “16” O phase Stephanos Tsitsipas Will face the winner of the tournament base – Hasan.

It is significant Stephanos Tsitsipas Mixed twins have other duties during the day, along with her Maria Zachary They will face the Dutch pair Demi Suarez And Wesley Kuhlhoff for 1st round.