Olympiakos: He still has 4 transfers until September 3, which should be quality | Blog – Dimitris Tomaras

The Olympiakos organization has the machinery at full speed for its further strengthening, for which it will become a fund from September 3rd. Dimitris Tomaras writes.

For several days now, Olympiakos fans have had…freshness on their hands Know the latest exchange messages of the group at any time and moment. Of course there is huge interest in the upcoming players. Why the interest which is definitely up to 3rd September will continue till 11th of the same month.

Obviously a lot of people, if not most, would love Horda and Pontens to return, but that’s not on the horizon right now. In other words, there is no… valid or indication that these 2 cases will lead to a happy ending. For the Horta, the data may be clearly more negative than for the Pontense (of the Portuguese… with their foreheads open). Regardless of these 2 cases Olympiakos, heading towards the end of transfers, are estimated to make 4 more additions in the end.

Additions that make a difference and… top shelf. High quality and logical transfers… Garmo, Velde and more.

A hole for two midfielders, a winger and left back

At the heart of Olympiakos, it will count for a lot if the transfers of Stamenic and Garthia come through. In general, all the moves he made were worth coming out of. Besides that, his transfer scan is to find… 2 midfielders: one against Horda (if the Portuguese don’t come) and one more. Two creative players. Two midfielders who can help move and create the ball significantly.

Of course, a transfer of a winger will happen to strengthen the roster and existing ones. There are enough names. Even more experienced Brazilian midfielder Willian made his case as Olympiakos looked for a transfer.

Of course it is the open front of a left back. A player at Ortega’s side. All these additions will be done well before September 3 when Coach Mediliber announces the European roster.

There is no indication or information in the Liverpool report that Sisimika’s name is constantly being mentioned on social media. The international left-back’s 87 games with the Reds has been quite the opposite.

At the end… checkout always happens at the end. Depending on which players come in and close, we (all of us) will determine next season’s moves and perspective.