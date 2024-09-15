Olympiakos: Candidates for 11th place with Panaitolikos, Garmos claims a starting position

Jose Luis Medilibar has announced Olympiakos’ squad for Sunday’s crucial match against Panaitolikos and has already drawn up his plans.

After the interruption of the national teams, Olympiakos Stoiximen returns to its duties related to the Super League 1 championship. They face Panaitolikos at home on Sunday afternoon. Anagnostopoulos, Apostolopoulos, Biancon, Carmo, Ciquinho, Costinia, Danny Garcia, El Camby, Gelson Martins, Ese, Doi, Ortega, Paschalakis, Pirola, Rodinei, Sergio Oliveira, Stamenic, Tzolakis announced in Veldique. Willian and Yaremchuk. Obviously this team is dominated by the sending off of Willian and Oliveira, who are clearly not expected and it is doubtful whether they will get any playing time.