Olympiakos: Candidates for 11th place with Panaitolikos, Garmos claims a starting position

Jose Luis Medilibar has announced Olympiakos’ squad for Sunday’s crucial match against Panaitolikos and has already drawn up his plans.
After the interruption of the national teams, Olympiakos Stoiximen returns to its duties related to the Super League 1 championship. They face Panaitolikos at home on Sunday afternoon. Anagnostopoulos, Apostolopoulos, Biancon, Carmo, Ciquinho, Costinia, Danny Garcia, El Camby, Gelson Martins, Ese, Doi, Ortega, Paschalakis, Pirola, Rodinei, Sergio Oliveira, Stamenic, Tzolakis announced in Veldique. Willian and Yaremchuk. Obviously this team is dominated by the sending off of Willian and Oliveira, who are clearly not expected and it is doubtful whether they will get any playing time.
#oliban: Team list#Olympiakos #SLGR pic.twitter.com/mUqjdiZzKS
Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) September 14, 2024
As for Olympiakos’ arrangement, the only assessment will be how it will fare in its away match against Lamia.It was as follows: Tsoulakis was the main goalkeeper, in defense Medlibaril Pirola and Doi were the stoppers, Ortega and Rodini at the 2 ends. In the center were Ese, Stamenic and Cicinho up front, 2… Velde and Gelson Martins on the attacking wings and El Gabi up front. At the personnel level, a possible change would be to start with Garmo Security Center instead of Pirola or Doi. It is considered difficult to make too many changes to the aforementioned XI in a game where the Basque coach has already run the bell on his players.