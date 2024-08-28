OFI, Transfers: Verbal Agreement with Fouda

OFI has reached a verbal agreement with international Greek pioneer Taxiarchis Foutas, who is expected in Heraklion in the next few hours.

The OFI Does the “total trick” with him Brigadier General tassel! As it turns out, the Cretans have reached a verbal agreement with the international Greek striker, creating a huge financial upside.

Both the parties have been in talks for several days and now the golden ratio has been found for the “marriage”. The 28-year-old striker has expressed his desire to return home after seven years away OFI It is the team that gives him that opportunity.

According to one source, tassel found in Heraklion Thursday morning (29/8) to formally complete his transfer to Cretans. We remind you that a press conference of the team’s strongest player is also scheduled for the afternoon of the same day, Michael Bushy.

The tassel He has been playing in the Greek League since 2017 Panionio. at Superleague Even passed AEK (in which he worked with Trianos Della, current coach of OFI) and Star actorAmong other things he played abroad Salzburg, Quick Vienna, DC United And last season he scored Trapzonespore 35 appearances, with six goals and two assists.

He is an active international footballer and at a great age too. With the national team, he has made 18 appearances with one goal and two assists.