Vasilis Lambropoulos saved a… lost point OFI! The game against Grettens was harmless throughout LeviathanThe Boeotians “put off” the first victory after their return. Stoiximan SuperleagueBut in 90+5′ the captain of Traianos Della equalized 1-1 and gave his team a tie point. Eight points for the visitors, three for the hosts.

That’s how they started

Both teams lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. For Levadiago, Karavelis was in goal, with Vichos, Liakas, Papadopoulos and Chapras in defence. Mejia – Sokai in midfield and Pedroso, Balchi and Gini form a central attacking trio behind Romo.

For the OFI, Christogeorgos was under the ranks with Gondaleth, Bresson, Lambropoulos and Hadzitheodoridis before him. Pakic – Binovic duo in midfield, Nuss – Sengalia on the wings and Fundas Jang behind.

In a slow first half, Levadiagos came close to the goal



The first half was particularly slow, with several tackles for fouls and few layups. Of the two teams, Levadeiakos was the least threatening, having two good phases, while OFI only threatened once.

In the 13th minute, after a cross from Sabra, the unmarked Romo caught a volley and missed. Ten minutes later, in the 23rd minute, Christogeorgos was hard to clear from Sabra’s long shot, Baldzi projected on the restart but sent the ball into the hands of the Cretans.

In the 28th minute the ball reached forward Lambropoulos, who took a shot as he moved through the Caravelli area, the ball countered and reached Pakis, who dribbled, squared and marked bodies.

Baltsey’s “Painting”, from The Machine God by Lambropoulos

Levadekos came out strong in the second half and needed 30 seconds to take the lead. Baltsi went one-on-one with Hatchitheodoridis, found space and sent the ball into the “window” of Christogeorgos’ home with a flawless shot from outside to make it 1-0. The Argentine staff midfielder has been involved in all three of his side’s goals in the league as he notched a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Ceres.