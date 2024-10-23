Nicole Kidman opens up about the sex scenes in her new film, and why she had to cut them

Nicole Kidman has revealed the reason she had to stop filming her new film, and it surprised her.

The 57-year-old actress will star in the romantic drama “Babygirl” alongside young actor Harris Dickinson. In the film, Nicole plays a married, powerful corporate boss who falls in love with a young intern.

A scene from Babygirl

Nicole Kidman: I was so irritated that I had to stop filming

And as the Australian actress revealed to The Sun magazine, some of the scenes with Harrison and Antonio Banderas as her husband were very difficult for her because he became so irritable.

“We shared a lot in these scenes, and then the disappointment came. There were moments when I said: I don’t want to climax anymore. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if they don’t touch me in my life. It was too much for me all the time, It’s almost like exhaustion.”

Why did you choose a romantic film?

The film follows powerful CEO Romi, who begins a serious relationship with a young intern Samuel that affects his life and his life’s work.

The popular actress said she was drawn to the project because it was “uncharted territory” in her career.

He explained: “I’ve always been searching as an actor, always looking, what haven’t I done? What can I explore as a human being? It’s an area I’ve never been to before.”