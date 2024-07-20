New voucher up to 200 euros for internet – high speed

A new voucher of up to 200 euros for fast internet in our country is coming out…

What is the current state and what speed will it reach?

How much money is a voucher for the Internet

An 80 million euro voucher scheme has been approved by the European Commission to spread the use of broadband services.

The plan will help consumers and small and medium businesses to get faster internet access with speeds of up to 250 Mbps or equivalent speeds of at least 100 Mbps.

Assistance will be provided in the form of attachment vouchers of up to 50% of eligible costs, with a maximum of €200 per voucher. The scheme will last for 24 months.

Read more Subsidy of up to 11,000 euros per car – how to get it

The Commission finds that the scheme is necessary and appropriate to achieve its intended objective of improving online connectivity and access to quality services.

In addition, the Commission found that the plan addresses a market failure in the use of eligible broadband services by consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.