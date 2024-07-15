New Taxation of Profits in Works, Extraordinary Meeting at Maximos

Reintroduction of legislation on taxation of surpluses of power producers From 1 July to 30 September is considering, according to information from Euro2day.gr, the Ministry of Environment and Energy, prices have risen in the equilibrium market.

This matter assumes the nature of urgency and ministry Permission will be sought from the Commission immediately.

The matter is expected to be raised tomorrow in an extraordinary meeting convened at Maximos under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, titled “Discrepancies in Total Electricity Prices”.

According to the same sources, data available to the Ministry shows that the prices of DAM, especially through the huge deviations recently recorded in the market. producer surplusIt is true that the Energy Regulatory Commission has also started an investigation.

However, depending on the ministry Must move immediately And don’t wait until the Authority’s inquiry is over. Regarding the period of imposition of extraordinary tariffs, i.e. between 1/7 and 30/9/2024, due to high demand, there are peaks with maximum prices, even in energy transmission. 500-700 Euros/MW.

On the forehead of RAAEThe current probe is into day-to-day fluctuations in electricity prices in the wholesale market, and the authority has sought a detailed report from the Energy Exchange on hourly offers submitted by power producers in recent days.

Stock market performance data Intraday deviations, 450 and 500 eurosFrom the lowest to the highest, the prices we have seen in the Greek market over the years since the energy crisis.

This matter is obviously linked to what has been happening in the markets for a week Central and Southern EuropeThe reduction of flows to Hungary took on dimensions with a parallel decline in transport capacity on the connections between Serbia-Hungary and Bulgaria-Romania, Increases the total price In the stock markets of the wider region. The Greek market has seen major anomalies for several days.

Last Thursday, June 10, the highest price A “hit” of 500 euros per MWh. The difference between the lowest and highest price on the Greek stock market reached 424.36 euros (75.64 – 500 euros). On Friday, the withdrawal came 462 EurosThe minimum price (between 12-1pm, when PV production peaks) is 88 Euro/MW and the maximum price at night (between 8-9), at the peak of demand, is 550 Euro.

This continued and SaturdayAlthough not working, the maximum price reaches 447.17 euros, today the maximum price is 600 euros and tomorrow “Hits” 650 euros.

Last time, surplus profits of power producers were taxed For energy crisis in 2022The extraordinary tax for the first 6 months of 2022 (October 2021 – June 2022) is finally 373.55 million euros.

By the middle of 2024, the process of calculating the extraordinary tax on surplus income of suppliers has been completed. The total amount taken by the state for the period from August 2022 to the end of 2023 when the emergency measures to tackle the energy crisis were in force. up to 258 million euros.