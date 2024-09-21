New Orange rates till end of year – real time billing

The news is expected in the market by the end of this year Orange electricity billCharges will not be charged on a daily average, but in real time, even every 15 minutes, providing an opportunity to reduce energy costs.

“Kathimerini” newspaper reported that in the first phase, the Orange invoices They will worry businesses Medium and low voltage, below From 25 KVA, i.e. professional workshops, hairdressers, bakeries, patisseries and public buildings with large consumptions can reduce costs by shifting consumption to hours when energy is cheaper, as much as possible. Noon is the peak production of photovoltaics.

Smart meters are a prerequisite

Installation is a prerequisite for using Orange Pay smart meter, A project that has been announced for a decade and DEDDEE It’s late.

So far, only 600,000 of the network’s 7 million meters are smart meters. The aim is to add another 50,000 meters by the end of 2024 and install an additional 300,000 meters by 2025. Priority will be given to businesses and government buildings.

When will orange charges for residential consumers come into effect?

According to the report, for residential consumers, Orange Dynamic tariffs will be phased out by the end of the decade.

Importantly, household consumers will know the price fluctuation from the previous day and can plan to use electricity-using appliances during times when prices are low. For this to happen, there must also be smart devices that can be activated remotely, and the Ministry of Home Affairs is considering a subsidy scheme to replace household appliances with smart devices.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy Orange aims to finalize the regulatory framework for tariffs by the end of October.

At the same time, the ministry is also promoting a plan to shift the night tariff to daytime, especially during lunch hours, when the wholesale price of electricity is cheaper. There is a possibility of very low fares being moved to the 14:00-16:00 zone.

