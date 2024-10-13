Top News

Nations League: Portugal beats Spain, Poland in derby with Denmark

October 13, 2024
It doesn’t stop anywhere Portugal! Then… you have me confused Scotland And Croatian It was her turn PolandHe defeated it 3-1 for his A team in Warsaw League of Nations. Meanwhile, he struggled but won in Murcia Spain. The European champion dominated vs DenmarkShe wasn’t threatened much, but she sweated to find the goal that gave her the win (1-0) And elevated her to the top of her group.

With a reversal Croatian prevailed 2-1 her Scotland “Maksimir” is in Zagreb and second in its first division League of Nations (Group A). The Scots took the lead through Ryan Christie in the 32nd minute, but youngster Igor Matanovic in the 36th minute and Andrej Kramaric in the 70th minute gave Luka Modric’s 181st game for “Hrvatska” for their side.

Also, in the third division (Group 3) game, N Bulgaria Plovdiv surprised Luxembourg by conceding a “white” draw. The captain of the Bulgarian team, PAOK’s Kirill Despotov, played the entire match.

Following are the detailed results and scores of Matchday 3 of the Nations League:

League A

Group A

Croatia – Scotland 2-1 (36′ Matanovic, 70′ Kramaric – 32′ Christie) – WATCH Here goals

Poland – Portugal 1-3 (78′ Zielinski – 26′ Silva, 37′ Ronaldo, 88′ Bednarek own goal) – Watch Here goals

Group B

Israel – France 1-4 (24′ Kandelman – 7′ Kamavinga, 28′ Ngungu, 87′ Genjusi, 89′ Barkola)



Italy – Belgium 2-2 (1′ Cambiaso, 24′ Redegui – 42′ De Kuyber, 61′ Trassart)







Italy - Belgium: 2-2 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Group III

Bosnia – Germany 1-2 (71′ Dzeko – 30′, 36′ Udav)







Bosnia and Herzegovina - Germany: 1-2 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



Hungary – Netherlands 1-1 (32′ Salai – 83′ Dumfries)







Hungary - Netherlands: 1-1 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



D’ group

Serbia – Switzerland 2-0 (45+1 Elvedi own goal, Mitrovic 61′) – Watch Here goals

Spain – Denmark 1-0 (Jupimenti 79′) – Watch Here target

League B

Group A

Czech Republic – Albania 2-0 (3′, 63′ goal)







Czech Republic - Albania: 2-0 (MD 3, 11/10/24)



Ukraine – Georgia 1-0 (Mundrick 35′)







Ukraine - Georgia: 1-0 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



Group B

England – Greece 1-2 (87 Bellingham – 49′, 90’+4 Pavlitis)







England-Greece: 1-2 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Finland – Ireland 1-2 (17′ Boenpaolo – 57′ Scales, 88′ Brady)







Finland - Ireland: 1-2 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Group III

Austria – Kazakhstan 4-0 (10′ Baumgartner, 53′ Linhart, 56′ Zabitcher, 79′ Seidl)







Austria - Kazakhstan: 4-0 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Norway – Slovenia 3-0 (7′, 62′ Holland, 52′ Sorlot)







Norway - Slovenia: 3-0 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



D’ group

Iceland-Wales 2-2 (69′ Thomson, 73′ aut. Ward – 11′ Johnson, 29′ Wilson)







Iceland – Wales: 2-2 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



Turkey-Montenegro 1-0 (Kahvetsi 69′)







Turkey - Montenegro: 1-0 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



League C

Group A

Estonia – Azerbaijan 3-1 (32′ Yakovlev, 45’+2′ Siniavski, 71′ Shane – 45’+1′ pen. Baryamov)







Estonia - Azerbaijan: 3-1 (MD 3, 11/10/24)



Slovakia – Sweden 2-2 (45′, 72′ Strelets – 25′ Agari, 32′ Cem)







Slovakia – Sweden: 2-2 (MD3, 11/10/2024)



Group B

Lithuania – Kosovo 1-2 (84′ Golubikas – 20′ Jerkova, 65′ Krasnitsy) – Watch Here goals

Cyprus – Romania 0-3 (16′ Mann, 25′ Marin, 36′ Dragusin) – Watch Here goals

Group III

Watch Bulgaria – Luxembourg 0-0 Here snapshots

Belarus – Northern Ireland 0-0

D’ group

Faroe Islands – Armenia 2-2 (37′ Benjaminsen, 85′ Bayardalit – 44′ Gelarayan, 90’+3 Manvelian)







N. Faroes – Armenia: 2-2 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Latvia – North Macedonia 0-3 (35′ Atanasov, 70′ Kamili, 90’+3 Elmas)







Latvia - North Macedonia: 0-3 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



League D

Group A

Gibraltar – San Marino 1-0 (62′ Britto)







Gibraltar – San Marino: 1-0 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



Group B

Moldova – Andorra 2-0 (31′ Ionita, 90’+5 Cologaro)







Moldova-Andorra: 2-0 (MD 3, 10/10/2024)



