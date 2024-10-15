Nations League: Lewelling “locks” knockouts for Germany, “double” for France in Belgium

Or Italy Scatter it Israel Udinil returned to the top of its group with four (4-1). Reteghi sent the Squadra Azura to the redzing room with a penalty in the 41st minute, while Fratezzi (72′) and Di Lorenzo scored doubles (54′ and 79′) in the second half to seal the victory. A goal for Israel came in the 66th minute from Abu Fani’s direct corner kick.

2nd Group – League A Or France Invite ten players to Brussels and win Belgium Leaders 2-1 to go from Italy to -1. Tielemans missed a penalty chance in the 23rd minute and Kolo Mwani scored from a free kick in the 35th minute. The home side equalized late in the first half with Obanda’s header. In the 76th minute, Swameny was sent off with a second yellow card, but despite his intense pressure, Belgium couldn’t find a way to get anything out of the game.

Or Germany She is superior A classic derby with her Netherlands And in Munich they won 1-0. Conquer Brussels France With Mauney, 2-1 Belgium . Sarathiki N Italy 4-1 The Israel . Or Sweden Beat Estonia 3-0 in Tallinn to return to joint top spot with Slovakia. H Turkey The last minutes saw two goals Iceland Celebrating a 4-2 win, they remain top of the group. Scored a point with her Ukraine and boarded first in the group Czech Republic .

4. Israel 0 (4-13)

Next match day (14/11)

Belgium – Italy (21:45)

France – Israel (21:45)

3rd Group – League A

She opened her wings and “flew”. Germany. Mannschaft “bent” it 1-0. Netherlands In Munich they topped their Nations League group and were five points adrift with two “turns” to go. Thus, he mathematically secured at least one of the top two spots in the group and confirmed his presence in the knockouts of the tournament, where he will fight for the title. National debutant Jamie Lewelling believed he got off to the perfect start as he scored to make it 1-0 in the 2nd minute. However, his goal was disallowed by VAR. In a game that certainly had some phases, it was the Stuttgart striker who ultimately made the difference. He found the net with a terrific “lightning” from the area in the 63rd minute to give Germany the three points.

See Here Goals and best moments of the match

from the side Hungary First win in the Nations League and “caught” the Netherlands by five points. Rossi won 2-0 Bosnia away from home. Dominic Sombosle was the absolute hero as he opened the scoring in the 38th minute and “locked in” the three points with a penalty in the 50th minute.

See Here Objectives and Highlights of the Competition

Results

Germany – Netherlands 1-0

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Hungary 0-2

Assessment

1. Germany 10 (10-3)

2. Netherlands 5 (8-6)

3. Hungary 5 (3-6)

4. Bosnia 1 (3-9)

Next match day (16/11)

Germany v Bosnia and Herzegovina (21:45)

Netherlands – Hungary (21:45)

4th Group – League B

According to an important summit TurkeyIt was 4-2 away from home Iceland. In fact, he scored his first win in Reykjavik and is now +2 from Wales. Oscarson scored in the 3rd minute of the game to take the lead. Turkey had a chance to equalize in the 54th minute when Salhanoglu fired the ball into the net from the penalty spot, but the goal was disallowed as the goalscorer had two contacts with the ball. Sure enough, Kahvetsi leveled the match with a terrific shot in the 62nd minute. In the 67th minute, Salhanoghlou found himself on the ball again, but this time he made no mistake. Iceland leveled the match in the 83rd minute with Gudjonsson’s goal. Turkey pressed, goalkeeper Valdimarsson made a mistake and Guler made it 3-2. At 90+5′, Akturkoglu made it 4-2.

See Here Objectives and Highlights of the Competition

Or Wales Scored three points against MontenegroThey won 1-0 and stayed on top. In fact, he will play his first game in Turkey next weekend. Wilson scored the only goal in the 36th minute of the game with a penalty. In last place and without a point is Montenegro.

See Here Goals and best moments of the match

Results

Iceland – Turkey 2-4

Wales – Montenegro 1-0

Assessment

1. Turkey 10 (8-3)

2. Wales 8 (5-3)

3. Iceland 4 (7-9)

4. Montenegro 0 (1-6)

Next match day (16/11)

Turkey v Wales (19:00)

Montenegro v Iceland (19:00)

1st Group – League C

Or Czech Republic The score was tied at 1-1 Ukraine in Wrocław and moved to the top of the rankings at +1 from Georgia and Albania. Yaremchuk came on in the 80th minute of the game but could not find a redeeming goal as his team finished last. The Czechs scored in the 18th minute with a serve, but Tović responded with a penalty in the 52nd minute.

See Here Objectives and Highlights of the Competition

Or Sweden Along with Slovakia, they beat Estonia 3-0 to top the group. Eliasson came on in the 26th minute to help his team to three points. In the 29th minute, Nanasi scored, and in the 37th minute, the Scandinavians’ second goal came from an effort by the AEK winger. Eliasson made a great save for Yokeres and the latter passed to Nanasi who made it 2-0. Yokeres took a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute.

See Here Competition Objectives and Highlights

Results

Estonia – Sweden 0-3

Azerbaijan – Slovakia 1-3

Assessment

1. Sweden 10 (11-3)

2. Slovakia 10 (8-3)

3. Estonia 3 (3-8)

4. Azerbaijan 0 (3-11)

Next match day (16/11)

Sweden – Slovakia (21:45)

Azerbaijan – Estonia (16:00)

