Mirto Cassi: Her father died a few days after the daughter arrived

Mirto Cassi is going through a very difficult time when his father dies after losing his battle with cancer, just days after his daughter’s arrival. The deeply emotional journalist uploaded a photo from her wedding day in which they are dancing in each other’s arms and wrote in the caption.

Her post

“Goodbye my father. Goodbye my dear Truly. The most difficult moment in my life came when you first got sick and I was shaking from the age of 17. You fought so hard and are so special, I want to say goodbye to you with a smile.

Thank you for being my dad

Dad, thank you. Thank you for being my dad. This unique, wonderful man with an astronomical mind and the heart of a small child. Thank you for teaching me to love people. Thank you for teaching me to love giving.

Thank you for teaching me to love life and laugh at it when it hurts me. Thank you for teaching us to love the ocean and our island. Spets. Space, stars and your math. Thank you for teaching us to love sports and our Olympiacos. Thank you for teaching me to care, to suffer for others and to help wherever I can.

But most of all, thank you for waiting until Bemba was born

“I didn’t come to tell you, but your granddaughter will be named after you. I mean, I told you, I hope you understand. I’m sorry you won’t see her grow up, but I know she’ll have a guardian angel over her little head. Thursday at 11.00 in Ritsona We bid you farewell to become stardust and join the stars you loved so much.

I am the luckiest daughter in the world and I can’t wait until I meet you again.

Until then I will see you in the eyes of Odysseus, in the character of Irene, and in the heart of a child. Have a nice trip to the stars my dad. Iriana and I saw you in the sky yesterday and we talk to you every night.

I love you and I’m sorry to leave you, but I will do it

Your crow (as you call me). On that day, instead of wreaths, “The sun will rise again – Alexandros” organization will have a special bill that supports children who need to prove how much strength is hidden in their hearts,” wrote Mirto Cassi in his post. Moved.