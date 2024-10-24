Metron Analysis poll: ND 29.1%, Mitsotakis dominates – PASOK rises to 19.8%, SYRIZA 8.7%

A Metron Analysis survey by Mega reveals some surprises.

In a nationwide measure, the ND maintains a strong lead of 9.3 percentage points over second-placed PASOK in the polls, although it is up 4.1 points to reach a breather of 20%.

Besides, a few days after being re-elected to the leadership of PASOK, Nikos Androlakis appeared for the first time as a very popular political leader.

Metron Analysis: Voting Intention

In terms of voting intentions, ND collects 22.5%, against PASOK’s 15.3%, a difference of 6.8 percentage points, while SYRIZA is fifth with 6.8%.

In detail, the percentages of the parties are as follows:

SW: 22.5%

PASOK: 15.3%

Greek solution: 7%

KKE: 6.9%

Syriza: 6.8%

Freedom Sailing: 4.8%

Voice of Reason: 3.5%

New Left: 3.1%

Success: 1.9%

Spartans: 1.3%

The undecided vote is 10.3% and 8.4% say they will not vote.

METRON ANALYSIS: VOCATIONAL EVALUATION

In the vote estimation, ND gathers 29.1% (0.7% over the previous measurement), PASOK is in second place with 19.8% (15.7% in the previous measurement), and SYRIZA is in fifth place with 8.7%. Hellenic Solution is third with 9% (losing almost two points) and KKE is fourth with 8.9%. Freedom Sailing 5.3%, Voice of Reason 4.5%. The New Left also crosses the threshold to enter parliament and gets 4%.

Metron Analysis: Best Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is judged most suitable for Prime Minister with 29%, while Kyriakos Velopoulos and Nikos Androulakis are far behind with 6%.

Metron Analysis: Popularity of Political Leaders

Nikos Androulakis is the most popular political leader with 41%, Dimitris Koutsoumbas 38%, Zoe Konstantopoulou 37% and Kyriakos Mitsotakis 36%.

View Metron Analytics’ full Mega Poll in PFD format



Vangelis Tsogas, administrator of the communications staff of Nikos Androulakis, commented on the measurement: “And without… times. Even according to the polls, Mr. Mitsotakis does not choose PASOK as an opponent, but the citizens choose PASOK as the opponent of ND. We are all united and united. We continue to be energetic.”

