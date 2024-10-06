Mars has changed and it shows through his mood Blog – Vassilis Vlachopoulos

Vassilis Vilachopoulos writes about the memory of a goldfish and the perfect mindset Aris creates, leading him to intelligent management of matches with Lamia and a building streak that places him at the highest levels of the standings.

It was not easy to manage a game where the opposition chose to play completely behind the ball. Especially in cases where you doubt it and find it very serious in practice. Achieving quick results is a necessity or rather, a blessing. It doesn’t guarantee results, but it obviously creates the right conditions. For this reason, its goal Lorraine Morone In the 4th minute it was beneficial for psychology and team behavior against Lamia. Not deviating even a millimeter from what was agreed between the players and the coach, it was not enough to change the tactical behavior of the opponent, but it contributed to the wise management of the match, which included calmness and patience. and an appropriate way of creating and using space.

Against Lamia, Ares of the Past was overwhelmed in games like this. Especially when wins against Olympiakos and PAOK followed. Not coincidentally, after a grueling schedule it took him four years to get back on top. Except Ares has changed, and this can be seen through his mindset. Old Mars will try to find results through haste, frivolity, perhaps laziness. Yesterday he kept it calm, reading the movements of the opposing defense and being patient with the ball. Adding skills to the final attempt and final move will make his attacks complete. In the euphoric atmosphere that prevailed after the victory against Lamia, The Akis Manzios He said that too. There was evidence earlier that he was pleased with his stance in the way his team attacked in the first half. He didn’t lie. In some of them the ball was lost in 5-6 cases regardless of the fact that no final effort was made to enter the highlights.

Changes are caused by human actions. Like him monju. Out of 122 passes, 112 were completely correct. In one of the ten fouls, referee Jambalas – by mistake – fell on him, infuriating the Spaniard. Monju brought great changes in print. Difficult things become very simple with his movements. The fire is extinguished before the smoke rises. He makes all his teammates look better by pulling everyone down. from him Sifuentes And him Manu Karthia The wing full backs know they won’t waste runs. And if they don’t get a pass, they realize that the “waiter” knows why he didn’t. Obviously, eyes were focused on two of Laurent Moron’s goals, but he was the worker of history and mastered his teammate’s first goal.

A team’s mentality is built by the actions and reactions of its protagonists. Ares seems to have bought the right one. It was standing at a great success. It may be “raised” after a second. This year he quickly forgot them against Olympiakos and PAOK. He focused on Lamia. I daresay he will do the same with Kallidaya after the break. This ensures that there is zero limit to situational awareness and competitive expectations. The motto “every game is different” may sound boring to the ears of the world, but when a team goes for it, they win in the final financials. It’s not about avoiding goal setting, but a great way to create a mindset. That’s where Ares stumbled for years.

And little by little doubts about its quality began to be resolved. Final results are still premature but the first prototype has been submitted. Now is the time for others to follow suit. Akis Mantziou’s choices in preparing the work alongside managing changes during the competition sent several messages. Work, play and come with us. Mainly the bell rang for three footballers (Jules, Saverio, Zamora) played a key role last year but haven’t proven to be worth more than they’re getting this year. Their coach waits for them because he knows they will be needed, but they have to show themselves the need to participate. The team will rally anyway and rely on what they didn’t have in August and what they acquired in early October.

Yg: Aris, the basketball player, has lost the fundamental elements that defined him in earlier years. You feel this through lack of cooperation and not helping each other. Integration of Laszewski, Hodge It is necessary at the same time as the decisions to be taken Yannis Gastritis Build a team of players and aim for its competitive growth. I don’t know if the shortcoming of the tall ones will be compensated for, at least a change will be made to get a “normal” one in the end. Ares doesn’t respond to what we currently call “the team” and all other issues come second. The team plays against each other. Nothing else is a team.