Marousakis on heat wave: When will the mercury drop?

The prolonged heat wave affecting our country is intensifying The final days And high temperatures are maintained and expected Next week.

When will the temperature drop?

According to OPEN’s meteorologist, Clearchos Marousakis, the conditions prevailing over the past few days are “the definition of a heat wave”. temperature It never drops below 30 degrees Celsius even in the evenings.

As he himself explained, we seem to be counting on its end Prolonged heatHowever, he said, there will be high temperatures Even the media her Next week.

Clearchos Marousakis noted later Heat wave There is a new danger. This is about Heat storms It will bring rain and storms to northern Greece.

The weather today

As he explained today, they will insist High temperature Reach them too 42 degrees Celsius mainly in the western continent And Western Peloponnese. Northern Greece will also record higher prices.

According to Clearchos Marousakis, rain and thunderstorms are expected in northern Greece today, while seas will have winds of up to 7 Beaufort.

Prognosis of EMY

According to EMY’s forecast, afternoon and afternoon hours will develop Temporary clouds There will be localized showers and isolated storms over western and northern continental areas and northern mountains.

Wind will blow from north direction Aegean 6 and domestically 7 at Beaufort.

Temperature will be observed though A slight slope in the north, It is highly maintained and ranges from 38 to 39 degrees Celsius in northern continents, 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in other continents and 2 to 4 degrees lower in coastal areas. It ranges from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius in the Ionian Islands, East Aegean Islands, Dodecanese and Southern Crete and 35 to 37 degrees in the rest of the island nation. Minimum temperatures will also be maintained at higher levels, ranging from 29 to 30 degrees Celsius in most urban areas.

Comprehensive prognosis

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Generally clear with occasional clouds in the afternoon and afternoon, followed by localized showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the mountains.

Wind: Varies from 3 to 4 and east northeast to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 26 to 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. 2 to 3 degrees lower in western Macedonia.

Ionian Islands, Epiros, West Styria, West Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear with occasional clouds during the afternoon and afternoon with localized rain or isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus.

Winds: Northerlies 3 to 4 and Ionian 4 to 5 at Beaufort from noon.

Temperature: 27 to 40 and 41 to 42 degrees Celsius in inland areas. In Epirus it will be as low as 3 to 4 degrees.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Sunny with some local clouds in the afternoon and afternoon in the mountains.

Wind: North 4 to 5, East local 6 and gradually up to 7 Beaufort.

Temperature: 27 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: Clear.

Wind: 4 to 6 from northerly directions and 7 Beaufort locally in the Cyclades.

Temperature: 26 to 35 to 37 and in southern Crete 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Generally clear.

Wind: 4 to 5 from northerly directions and 6 in the eastern Aegean islands and 7 Beaufort inland.

Temperature: 28 to 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: Generally clear weather with occasional clouds during afternoon and afternoon, chances of rain or isolated storms over hilly areas.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 and 4 to 5 Beaufort from northerly directions of the Sporades.

Temperature: 26 to 41°C and up to 36°C in the Sporades.

Attica

Weather: Clear.

Wind: Northeast 4 to 5 and East 6 and gradually local 7 Beaufort.

Temperature: 29 to 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. Maximums in the east will be 2 to 3 degrees lower.

Thessaloniki