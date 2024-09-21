Marios Salmas: Kyriakos Mitsotakis demands his removal from ND’s KO

Prime Minister and party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has recommended to the head of New Democracy’s Ethics Committee that Mario Salma, the MP for Idolokernania, be removed from the ND parliamentary committee.

As noted in the relevant announcement, “Prime Minister and President of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a letter to Ioannis Dragakis, Chairman of the Ethical Committee of New Democracy, refers to the committee the question of removing a member. ND Parliamentary Committee, based on Article 20 and Case b) of Article 21 of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliamentary Committee, Mario Salma, MP for Ettologernania”.

The specific article Marios Salmas refers to is “causes serious damage to the party or another member of parliament by conduct that is anti-parliamentary or anti-party or anti-colleague”.

What ND sources say about Salma sacking

Ruling party sources said, “In general, criticism is more welcome in a new democracy. On the contrary, making repeated allegations about issues that have been answered in detail by the Minister concerned in Parliament is diametrically opposed to the party’s principles and values ​​and the way our parliamentary committee operates.

Sources in the same party added, “If someone, instead of talking to a competent lawyer, continues to make baseless and baseless allegations without providing any evidence, this behavior is not only impermissible but suspicious.”

According to the information, the Ethics Committee meeting for the removal of the MP of Etolokarnania will be held on Monday, September 23 at 12:00 noon.

11 Among the “rebels” is Salmas, his criticism of the parliamentary committee

Marios Salmas was one of the 11 ND MPs who signed up to Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatsidakis on the question of creditors. They said, among others, that assets of borrowers, guarantors and small and medium enterprises are insecure. Additionally, they asserted that there was no legislative framework to protect families’ first residence.

In fact, Marios Salmas, in a recent interview at the Open, “nailed” Kostis Hatzidakis, underlining that “you must have worked in your life to understand the citizen”.

Among other things, Marios Salmas had mentioned in recent TV interviews about the canteens in the Ministries of Health and Culture that “photo” contests had been held, which caused a reaction from Lina Mentonis.

Also, after the disastrous results of the European elections, he had sent a letter to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asking him to convene the ND parliamentary committee.

The request was made to “analyze the reasons for the adverse election result for our party”. He was heavily criticized during this meeting. He asserted that the government is with the representatives of the oligarchy. “We are with many people, we come from the depths of poverty and our voters are popular people,” he asserted.

Later, Kyriakos Mitsotakis responded that he would not accept spikes about who ND represents because, as he put it, “we didn’t get 41% because we are with a few people”.