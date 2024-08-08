Manto Gasteratou: Pregnant radio producer in hospital

Manto Casteratu is hospitalized but did not miss his daughter’s birthday on August 8. The entire family gathered at her private hospital to blow out the candles on the cake for her baby.

Although she did not explain why she was at the clinic, the radio producer, who is soon to give birth to her third child, wrote in her post that everything is fine.

He posted photos from inside the clinic























Among other things, Madpo Gasteratu wrote: “Exactly two years ago today, I had an only child! 2 years full of sweetness, adventures, joys, worries, difficulties. After all, that’s how life is, there’s easy, hard, good and bad… the point is how you manage each situation. I’m in a bit of a rush here waiting for my two little ones to be born and our youngest flower to arrive safely in a few months.

Thankfully all is well now! All I have to say to everyone is to appreciate every moment within myself first! Beautiful and sweet moments because they give us joy, hope, meaning and strength, and difficult and stressful ones to gain knowledge, wisdom and awareness lessons to move forward in this life.».

