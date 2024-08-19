Magic images of the “Moon of Oxyrhynchus” or the Blue Moon

Looking at the August Full Moon! On Monday (19.08.2024) the moon shines in the sky, showing unique beauty.

The August Full Moon, also known as the “Oxyrhynchus Moon” or Blue Moon, peaks in the night sky Monday-Tuesday (20.08.2024).

Images from the temple of Sounio and Poseidon bear witness to the magic of the August full moon.

Tonight the moon is up to 30% brighter, and many have already gathered at Sonio, Philopappu and the Acropolis to enjoy the unique view.

This year’s full moon is just a few hours away, however, on Saturday, August 17, meaning the moon will be “full” for three nights.

August Full Moon: Events and open museums, archaeological sites

The Ministry of Culture is once again organizing the August Full Moon events this year, under the coordination of the General Directorate of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage, offering free entry to more than 100 selected archaeological sites, monuments, historical sites and museums. Under the moonlight.

The August full moon is also known as the “sturgeon full moon” because Native Americans fished large quantities of sturgeon from North American lakes during August full moon days.

Photos: Reuters, Eurokinisi