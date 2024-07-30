Emmanuel Macron hosted a lavish dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and started by King Charles of the United Kingdom The deficit of the Presidential Palace is 8.3 million euros.

Dinners cost a total of 475,000 euros for the United Kingdom’s King Charles and around 400,000 euros for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while they usually cost around 100,000 euros, the Chinese president.

Macron hosted the British monarch last September at Versailles, the historic home of the French monarchy, in a celebration with at least 160 guests, including Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and British actor Hugh Grant.

The dinner, where guests enjoyed macaroons with blue lobster and rose, cost the French presidency nearly €475,000 – €165,000 for catering and more than €40,000 for wine (including 2004 Molt Rotisserie and other drinks).

These include discharges for interference

However, the French Court of Auditors approved some cost-saving initiatives.

Responding to the amounts involved after the report was published, Élysée said: “France maintains close diplomatic relations with a large number of countries that organize similar events when they welcome the head of state.”