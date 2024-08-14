Lucescu: “Malmo’s third goal made me feel bad”

PAOK lost 4-3 to Malmo in extra-time and Lucescu stood out in stoppage time as the opposition drew 3-3 to send the pair into extra-time.

At this point O Razvan Lucescu, After the match is over.

What he said in detail

If he admits that Malmo drew (3-3) at the end of regular time and the match went to extra time: “I think we deserved to qualify for the 94 minutes. When you concede a goal like that in the last minute, you can say there’s little hope and confidence. We should have scored a fourth goal in the second half, we didn’t, and I think we paid for our naivety. We were naive. , we paid for it. In the first half, Malmo’s first goal cost us a lot, and Malmo’s third goal in general should have made me feel worse Worse, everything went wrong from the first minute of that phase to the last.

Does he believe that this exclusion from the Champions League will affect the team and the transfer plan will also be affected, as PAOK will not continue in this high-income organization: “I don’t know, I can’t answer…”

For the team’s continuity and effort to qualify for the Europa League: “The responsibility of all of us is to balance in our minds. We have got a European presence but we have to look at the two matches that will decide the qualification for Europe, which will be the next step. It is my responsibility and everyone at the club to get the players ready for the next matches. We have a full season ahead of us. Let’s wake up tomorrow knowing there are important games.”

On whether he thinks PAOK are better overall than Malmo: “We had merit in our hands and I think we lost it. From every point of view. Because when the ball was ours in the 94th minute, we didn’t pass the ball in the second half… then you have merit in your hand and you lose it.

On whether PAOK could have had a better strategy in regular time delays: “I told you about the mistakes you made. We could have handled their long balls better on the break. We were naive, I told you before.”

On whether he thinks Samada’s potential presence could provide solutions in the finals: “If you get two players for the future of the team and the other one knows he’s out, how do you manage that?”