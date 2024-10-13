Live PASOK elections: Androlakis wins 60.04% of 93.9% polling stations – Haris Doukas 39.96%

At 19:30 the polls for the second round of the PASOK elections have closed and now the counting of votes has begun and the results run for the new presidential election between Nikos Androulakis and Haris Doukas.

According to EDEKAP, 214,000 friends and members of PASOK went to the polls to vote. That’s 89,223 fewer people than in the first round, or 29.4% who didn’t vote.

Nikos Androulakis looks for another clear victory as he moves a breath away from 60%.

With 93.9% of electoral divisions consolidated, Nikos Androlakis has 60.04% with 110,369 votes against Haris Doukas’ 39.96% with 73,085 votes.

PASOK results in Attica and Athens

In Attica, with 82.5% consolidation of electoral divisions, Nikos Androulakis got 60.6% and Harris Doukas 39.4%.

In the Athens Municipality, at 27.9% of the consolidation of electoral divisions, Nikos Androulakis leads with 60.6% and Harris Doukas collects 39.4%.

