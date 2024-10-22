Ligeritis murder: Anonymous phone call sheds light on Rendis episodes

“Investigation on SKAI” In the case of the murder of police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, investigator Panagiotis Tziouvas is investigating people linked to the criminal organization.

The case file mentions a criminal organization run specifically and at the highest level by members or executives of the management of PAE Olympiacos. Without participation and high security (PAE management and administrators) the leading members of the criminal organization will not have the universal and unquestioning acceptance and obedience of the subordinate members, and as a result the criminal organization will not exist or have limited purpose and action.

According to Ergani, the detainee I.A. PAE has been working at the official boutique store of Olympiakos, Red Store Trilica Dora Monoprosophie EPE since 2018, and previously he worked for two months at the Municipality of Piraeus. T.B. He worked for PAE Olympiakos from June 2022 and from February 2012 to May 2022 he worked for the Municipality of Piraeus. T.M. and P.K., were employed by the Piraeus Municipality on 1/6/2022, where they continued to work until the day Ligerides was murdered. MH and IX. Worked in Piraeus Municipality from 20/4/2023 to 19/6/2023. MH Worked at Amateur Olympiakos from 6/4/2020 to 7/12/2023, the date of Rendis’ bloody episodes.

On February 18, 2024, security officials received an anonymous call from someone who identified himself as G. He reported flashing a video of the events at Rendis, opposite Gate 5 of Karaiskakis. Stadium, Melina Mercouris, let’s see who made episodes out of the stable.

A police officer who went to the spot recovered the stick, which was sent to the Directorate of Crime Investigation to extract any video and later for laboratory tests to identify the owner of the device.

The Digital Evidence Examinations Department identified 15 video files showing organized Olympiakos fans sitting on horseshoes, shortly before they left the stadium, and then their movement, following the orders of two men, as they left. Police.

The video footage was analyzed in conjunction with other pre-test sources in three video footage analysis reports, where it emerged:

Shortly before the attack on Rendis’ closed stadium, a MAT group of about 35-40 people on about 10-15 motorcycles and 4 cars gathered in front of the official (VIP) gate of Karaiskakis.

After putting the “war” inside the cars, they formed “protecting” convoys – along with motorcycles and Melina moved towards Mercury in an organized and coordinated manner.

Police officers of the Deputy Directorate for Combating Sports Violence A.D. “Georgios Karaiskakis” stadium cameras did not record when Olympiakos team did not play football matches, and the video material from the stadium’s security cameras will be deleted after two days, Kaminian-New Faliro said.

Therefore, in the preliminary investigation, no video material was seized from Karaiskakis since two days had passed since the initial meeting of the accused.