Life goes downhill | Blog – Nikos Papadogiannis

Nikos Papadogiannis watches Panathinaikos stumble and wonders how the clouds will clear if next week brings more painful defeats.

The cold numbers did not create a disaster, no one left the “Palace de Deportes” in tears in their cone -4, but apart from internal consumption, words of comfort were of no use. October’s Panathinaikos smell more of summer than autumn, short-sleeved rather than rolled-up shirts.

The tour of the brightly lit Western European capitals ended in semi-darkness: two defeats in three days, an 84+90 point deficit, a dozen black holes long and wide, an image of an unprepared team, a doubly bad omen ahead of a brutal week ahead.

What kind of wind will blow in OAKA and what cannons will roar on parade day, if Panathinaikos loses to both Fenerbahçe (in Istanbul) and Olympiakos (in Faliro)? The two derbies are separated by just 48 hours and a few thousand kilometers. Attaman and his soldiers will have to run a long way to overcome the threatening distance and lost ground of October.

Real’s effort to overturn a double-digit lead by me, Hernangomet and Papapetrou is certainly commendable, but praise is only half true and half false. Panathinayaks should devote the next few days to self-criticism, not flattery. Have to wonder why it appears unread again.

Paris Ataman said he was surprised by the French allegro and carefree basketball, but the Spaniards allegro and carefree basketball know that even in the “old continent” are gems. This year Real looks like a ghost of its good self, Hence his failures before the arrival of “Greens”, but he is throwing measured beans into the pot, regardless of who the players are in the all-white kit.

The Castilians pushed their pace undisturbed and found several undisturbed peripheral scenes before the visitors had even taken their first breath. “But they put everything in,” Viewers of the European champions complained on social media. Yes, they went all out because they performed under no pressure. Panathinaikos (11/23 with 48%) scored better than Real (15/33 with 45%) during the match, but numbers shouldn’t spoil a good story.

Ataman found himself reeling as if hypnotized and called out to the cavalry four minutes before: Slokas, Papapetrou, Huatso replaced by Brown, Osman, Midoglou, score 14-3. The reins of two reserve forwards helped Panathinaikos get back on their feet, but Real was already firmly in the boss’s chair and never got off it.

For the second time in three days, The “greens” seemed sluggish in all reactions, as if trying to recover from the wild drunkenness of May and June. Defensive rebounds lost in the second half were due more to sleepwalking (especially the short Campacho’s 3) than the real superiority of the Spanish heights. Don’t even talk about team fouls.

Real finished the match with 4 fouls. Four in total, all in the first half. Apart from Papapetrou’s good start at Moussa, Panathinaikos’ scintillating defense was never exposed on the field. When Chus Mateo found a player to mark (Slukas), the bleeding became unstoppable.

Alberto Ambalte’s crescendo, after 50-48 Starting with the unsportsmanlike fouls I gave Panathinaikos when they had a chance to equalise, The European champions cut their lead as the balance of the match swung. On the chessboard they battled against the king and queen, with several rooks on their side, but one officer of not many skills made the difference. In slang they are also called “crazy”.

Panathinaikos is running about 30 percent of its engine There is nowhere else to go above thatHe expects a lot from many who have fallen behind for various reasons, but as we said, in an era of chasing comfort points and in a “must” year, he will not be particularly useful.

I’m afraid the champion will need a big ‘double’ next week to shake off the whining and autumnal overcast. Last spring he multiplied his status with a historic “double” and can no longer surprise anyone.. That might be his biggest problem this year.