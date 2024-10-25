Legend – Magic in Sweden too, 1-0 Olympiakos in Malmö

Olympiacos do double in Sweden! After his hat-trick against Braga, legend of Jose Luis Mendeleev played like a European Cup winner against Malmo, who beat them 1-0 thanks to a superb goal from El Gabi.

With the double against Malmö, Olympiakos reached six points from three matches in the league stage of the Europa League.

The score would have been even higher, perhaps the best performance by Prayez in the longest stretch of the tournament.

El Gabi scored the goal in the 30th minute after a superb move from Gelsen, who crossed two players across the line, was assisted by the Portuguese and he made it 1-0 with a flawless finish.

Morocco had two more important chances in the 68th.

Huge competition from Gelsen, who had most of Olympiakos’ good moments, and was never seriously threatened by the home side.

Indeed, had the ball been in his favor on 10′ and not hit the post after a terrific long shot, Gelsen could have found the net himself.

However, the “red and whites” had two negatives in the match, they lost Ortega with an injury in the 11th minute and in the 78th minute they also lost Pirola, who came to replace the Argentine with a problem.

Key to Competition:

El Gabi scored the goal, but Kelsson – especially in the first half – played a big game and caused huge problems for the Malmo defence. At the 15′ mark he could have scored himself when the ball hit the post.

Change Match:

In the second half, Olympiakos did not have the same performance levels for a long time, although they took little risk and got the three points that are very important for the continuation of the match. He may have scored more goals in the end.

Worst on the field:

Larsson had a lot of problems with Gelson, not even seeing him suffer many times, and he was one of the most underrated players.

Referee:

An easy match for Simone Soja who had no problems. It was not a very difficult phase and he did well in the discipline area as well. The sentence was clear to El Gabi, and he delivered it promptly.

VAR-giving:

There was no need for VAR in this game as the penalty phase was also easy for the referee.

Scored by: El Coffee (30′)

Malmö: Dahlin, Streiger, Ressler, Johnson, Busanello, Johnson (70′ Rosgren), Pena, Ali (70′ Oliver Berg), Lugli (60′ Christiansen), Bolin and Bothheim (81′ Reicks).

Olympics: Solakis, Costinia, Retzos, Karmo, Ortega (11′ L.D. Pirola, 78′. Gartia), Eze, Moussakidis (78′ Kostoulas), Chiginio, Rodini, Kelson (85′ Stamenic) and El Campi (85′ Mazouras). ).

Next Match Opponents:

Olympiakos – Rangers (7/11)

Besiktas – Malmo (6/11)