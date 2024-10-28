Lefteris Pantazis: “I embarked on a health adventure because of my daughter’s great sadness”

“I wasn’t feeling well then, I had a small stroke that made me lose my voice,” revealed Lefteris Pantasis.

Lefteris Pantasis was the centerpiece of a special program for Super Katerina, Monday morning, in Alba. In fact, during the show, our favorite artist mentioned the serious health adventure he’s faced recently with an obvious emotional charge.

More specifically, Lefteris Pantazis admitted at the beginning, “12-13 years ago I went on an adventure with my health because of the great tragedy I had with my daughter in America. In general, I was sick at the time, and I had a small stroke, so I lost my voice. “

“Something like what happened to my friend Dimitris Starovas, I give him my condolences. But on the seventh day, Dr. Sonna said, “Speak in six months, sing in a year.” Miracle! I believe in God a lot, I do a lot of things for people, the church helps me a lot, I am close to the church, but I don’t need to say that, because you asked me now, but we said that we will not take anything with us.

“I believe that the love of the world, my faith and my family helped me a lot when the doctors suddenly came on the seventh day and said ‘we saved her’,” Lefteris Pantasis said on Katerina Kynorkiou’s show in Alba.