Lebanon: Greek Orthodox priest critically injured in Israeli attack

A correspondent for Lebanon’s National News Agency in the city of Marjayoun reported that an Israeli attack led to the killing of three people in the village of Ibel al-Saghi.

According to testimonies, the Israeli attack led to the serious injury of Greek Orthodox priest Gregorio Shalloum of Agios Georgios parish in the same village, who was transferred to Marjayon State Hospital for treatment. Under the Facebook account maintained by the father, fellow villagers and devotees have been praying for his speedy recovery.

It is noteworthy that all churches in Lebanon – regardless of religion – have opened and welcomed the displaced people.

The Patriarch of Antioch condemned the attacks in Lebanon since September 18. “What happened is a flagrant violation and aggression in all things humanity, as well as a dangerous precedent in the use of communication media as an instrument of death without distinction between military and civilians”, it noted, among others. A related announcement by the Patriarchate of Antioch condemned the incident at the same time and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

In detail, the announcement of the Patriarchate of Antioch from September 18

“Yesterday, September 17, the Israeli hand of sin and crime was extended to our people in all parts of Lebanon.

What happened was a flagrant violation and aggression of everything about humanity, as well as a dangerous precedent in the use of communication media for indiscriminate death between soldiers and civilians. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East condemns and disapproves of what happened yesterday.

Expresses its condolences especially to the bereaved families and prays for the recovery of the injured, divine mercy to the martyrs and divine protection to their families and sympathizers. He appreciates the sense of patriotism that brought everyone together to condemn this heinous crime. He prays to the Almighty God for the support of medical workers and for peace in Lebanon, Palestine, the East and throughout the world.