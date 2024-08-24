Kennedy Jr. made his debut at a Trump rally

Former Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr He made his first appearance at a rally with the former president Donald TrumpHours after he announced his decision to drop out of the November presidential race America and support the Republican candidate.
Trump described the 70-year-old heir to the Kennedy political dynasty as an “incredible champion” of American values, “very respected” and “a great person” before introducing him as a surprise guest at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. , Arizona.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Donald Trump during his introduction, insisting he shares his views on foreign policy, government censorship and “ending the chronic disease epidemic.”
In his remarks, Kennedy described how he met with Trump last month after the assassination attempt and then again weeks later in Florida to talk about their shared values.
“We didn’t talk about the values that divide us, because we don’t agree on everything, but we talked about the values and issues that unite us,” Kennedy said. “One of the topics he talked about was safe nutrition and ending the chronic disease epidemic.”
“Don’t you want a president who can make America healthy again?” He said later.
Before inviting Kennedy to the stage, Trump said he would ask her to serve on a commission investigating “a decades-long rise in chronic health problems, including auto-immune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility and more.”
Kennedy said he wanted to reduce the size of the US military presence abroad. Kennedy ended his remarks without openly stating his support for Trump. When it was over, graphics and banners around the arena read “RFK Jr. Supports Trump.”
Earlier, when Kennedy announced he was suspending the election race and endorsing Trump, he explained, “I’m not ending my campaign, I’m suspending it,” and that “my name will be on the ballot in most states.”
That is, in his own words, “If you live in a Democratic state, you can vote for me without hurting or helping President Trump or Vice President Harris. In about 10 battleground states where my presence causes ‘damage’, I will remove my name, I have already started the process of doing so and I am asking voters not to vote for me.
As for why she supported Trump, she said, “It’s about freedom of speech, the war in Ukraine and the war on our children.”
