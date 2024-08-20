Keenan Evans arrives in Greece

Keenan Evans arrived in Greece on Tuesday night.

The American guard has signed a contract with Olympiacos but will miss the first months of the season after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Zalgiris last year.

Olympiakos resumes training on 8/26 and Evans will recuperate in Greece. Speaking on the team’s official channel, he said, “Hello everyone. I just arrived in Athens, I’m happy to be here, I’m excited for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get on the field and see my teammates and coaches. I’m excited for the season, playing to stay healthy and make everyone proud».

Tyler Dorsey will arrive in Athens via Istanbul on Wednesday (21/8).

