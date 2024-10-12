KE Syriza: Stefanos Kasselakis excluded from presidential election

Police incidents and intervention outside the hotel – group shooting against Stefanos Kassalakis in SYRIZA Central Committee

With a large majority, the central group Syriza Voted in favor of the motion to withdraw from the presidential election Stefanos Kassalakis.

Today’s decision means that Stefanos Kassalakis’ name will not appear in the nomination papers until October 24. The question is whether the Nov. 7-8 congress will decide otherwise and declare Stephanos Kasselakis a candidate, as he and his supporters hope.

As for the proposal to remove Stefanos Kassalakis from the party, it was not put to a vote.

According to reports, KE members close to Pavlos Polakis abstained from voting.

Those in the know: Behaviors that question bodies’ decisions are unacceptable

SYRIZA’s presidential candidate Socrates Famellus spoke about an important decision that would ensure democratic functioning for SYRIZA the next day.

He also said in a statement, “It was a difficult meeting as there was an attempt to undermine the possibility of a Central Committee meeting. We agreed to follow the same road map decided in the previous meeting. As far as nomination criteria are concerned, we reiterated the November 2023 decision. Behaviors that call into question the company’s decisions are unacceptable. We defend the rules of democratic functioning of the party.

Asked whether Stefanos Kassalakis was excluded, Mr. Famellus said, “There is no intention of appeasement, however, Syriza and its executives cannot be excused for their behavior.” .

Spirtzis after the Syriza Committee: The decision saved the party’s dignity

Satisfied with the developments and the decision to exclude Stefanos Kasselakis from SYRIZA’s internal elections, Christos Spirtzis appeared after the Central Committee’s decision.

“After 11 months of adventure, SYRIZA restores camaraderie, a forward path. It is time to hold a serious political conference. Let’s try for the government pole. This decision saved the party’s dignity,” the former SYRIZA minister insisted.

Asked if he would be Syriza’s presidential candidate, he replied: “No”.

Asked if Congress could overturn the central committee’s decision to exclude Stefanos Kasselakis, he replied: “No nomination until October 24.”

Everything happened during the Election Commission meeting

Earlier, a proposal to refer to the ethics committee with the question regarding the dismissal of Stephanos Kassalakis was submitted by the former finance director and central committee member of SYRIZA. Thymios Georgopoulos.

Timios Jarkopoulos, former finance director of SYRIZA and member of the Central Committee, added three additional reasons to the 17 reasons cited by Themis Moumulitis in his speech to his own question for the dismissal of Stephanos Kassalakis.

Specifically:

-18th Kassalakis is illegal – no return by X is possible.

– Interview with N Hatzinikolaou that the 19th government is not the only one that has changed.

-20th Today’s representatives of Stefanos Kassalakis attempt to undermine the functioning of the Supreme Governing Council.

In his statement at the Central Committee meeting of SYRIZA, it was demanded that the candidacy of Stephanos Kassalakis be rejected. Yannis Mousalas.

As reported, the total number of participants in the JC was 151.

Tension, incidents and police intervention outside the hotel

The tension that prevailed within the crowd was transferred outside the room and even the intervention of the police was required to calm the furious crowd.

Theocharopoulos: The descent must stop here

In his speech, Thanasis Theosaropoulos said:

“Our collective bodies received an out-of-court hearing and a threat to sue the authorities from ex-president Stefanos Kassalakis. To say he was withdrawing it, but he did well!

At the same time, he has spoken of the distraction, hoarding and complexity within Syriza.

Despite his impeachment, he disagreed with the coalition’s decisions that he was president.

I am asking if anyone is coming today and asking to be a candidate. If he is not, we will accept his nomination. The answer is no.

It happened today that Kasselakis’s supporters are artificially fighting that they don’t have a quorum and not writing when they are in place, which is a subsidy to the party’s democratic work. Lacking a majority, they resorted to unthinkable actions. It didn’t work for them and they failed at that.

In the last few days, we have not seen any SMS about the protests outside KE. Stefanos Kassalakis also invited people to gather outside the conference hall. As K.E. And conventions are the battlefield. I’m sure they remind everyone of something.

All these practices have nothing to do with the Left and the democratic space. So we have to stop the descent here.”

At the same time, resignations began. Iota Poulos submitted his resignation from membership to KE.

Scenes of infinite beauty with tensions and oppositions

Earlier, scenes of infinite beauty emerged as his supporters Stefano Kassalakis They withdrew from the Central Committee, saying they did not recognize and legitimize the process. Finally, 2.5 hours after the scheduled time, a quorum of 148 members was reached and the CoE meeting proceeded as usual.

SYRIZA-PS majority sources said:

“A quorum has been reached in the KE, and despite a failed attempt by the Kassalakis side to sabotage it by walking away, the meeting will proceed normally.

There is no greater evidence of an attempt to sabotage the process than the fact that the members of KE, who are close to Stefanos Kasselakis, deliberately did not pick up their card and announce their presence when they were in the meeting.

Unprecedented things have nothing to do with the party’s democratic functions.

However, democracy has rules and SYRIZA-PS knows how to protect itself from those who try to distort and discredit it.”

In the beginning O Yannis Mantzouranis Noted: “The SYRIZA-PS Central Committee is meeting normally despite the intense efforts of some members to create a quorum problem. A quorum exists and has been established. However, many members are outside the hall, refusing to receive entry cards and at the same time making public statements, disrupting the democratic functioning of the party. SYRIZA-PS must defend itself against any attempt to ignore and undermine the democratic process.

On the question of whether there will be removals or exemptions (of Stephanos Kassalakis of course), Mr. Montsouranis replied: “I’m hearing that for the first time.”

Jaggery tension during meeting

There was tension inside and outside the meeting room of SYRIZA’s Central Committee, as the majority did not allow Teodora Zachary, who had previously refused to be recognized and received a Central Committee membership card, to sit.

Sources in the group of the meeting said: “They tried to break the majority and they did not succeed because SYRIZA is here. Because they do not know about SYRIZA, they do not learn, they have no interest in it. Only for the jacket of Kassalakis, it will make him president. Theodora Zachary, who is not registered as speaker, is present. He asked for a poll without obtaining a certificate because he was one of those who tried not to get a majority in the body”.

According to the report, during the meeting, Ms Gerovasili took to the stage, asked Ms Zachry to come down, take her card and speak. If he gets it he will be considered present and have supermajority.

On behalf of Stefanos Kasselakis, they said, “The Central Committee refused to receive presentations on the list of names requested by Theodora Tzakri.”

Yiannis Mantzouranis – who openly photographed Stefanos Kasselakis – said in his speech that politics was not done “with frou-frou and perfume” or “on the candidates’ backs”.

The incident caused tension outside the hall, where supporters of Stefanos Kassalakis were holding a meeting, who came and voiced their opposition, sometimes arguing with members of other factions.

Source: Sky.G.R

