Katerina Kainourgiou: Confession about her relationship with her partner

About her relationship with him Panagiotis Koutsopi, But changes in the show’s cast were also discussed Katerina Kainourgiou at Stamatina simsilis.

Caterina Cainorgio said that for the first time she feels more relaxed without the need to hide or show anything in her personal life, while also talking about the humorous comments that are sometimes written about her.

Also, Katerina Kainourgiou expressed her desire to have a family, but without forcing things and circumstances.

“Panagiodis and I have been together for almost five months, but I’ve known him for years. Sometimes that click happens. What I always think and tell my girlfriends is that sometimes things happen when you don’t expect them… maybe suddenly, overnight, in a second. , something you least expect, turns out to be better than you thought.

Panagiotis took the first step. In previous years, I was also in a relationship and he had other relationships, so any compliment he gave me was always very subtle,” Katerina Kainourgiou said at the beginning.

“I’m fine. I am very relieved. And it was the first time I didn’t feel the need to hide or show something. If I feel like uploading a photo, I will. I don’t shout about it, I don’t hide it. I’m fine. “I definitely want to confirm some private moments, but beyond that there’s no reason to hide anything when you’re good with a person,” she admitted at another point.

About the funny comments that are written about her from time to time on social networks, Katerina Cainorgio said, “I don’t have any problem with the funny comments that are written about me, I laugh, I upload them myself. Unfortunately there are a lot of fake accounts on X/Twitter and I have a big problem with those crazy accounts that want to curse you out. The various accounts with first and last names that make jokes don’t bother me.”

“Panagiodis is not interested in publicity. In the past someone has approached me to get publicity through me, very strongly. Now I feel everything is normal. He has work, I have mine, we ask each other how it went and that’s it, then the door closes and things are different. .

I want to start a family. It’s something I really want, but it’s not easy. When you grow up and find someone you’re good with, for me building a family is not marriage, but a child, that’s what I want. But it’s an effort, something that takes time, and some things even luck. Some things will come immediately, some may be delayed, some may not. May God bring me what He judges,” Alba’s host said at another point.

Finally, about the changes in her TV team, Caterina Cainorgio said: “On TV, I feel very good, I am very good with my team, basically, I feel very good with myself. I am more calm, relaxed and sure on my feet than ever. Last year It was a very difficult year. I was very stressed. There were situations where I couldn’t handle certain things, and I regretted it because it was not good for the viewer.

But mistakes happen… I am one to admit my mistakes. I feel good with my team this year, better than ever. It needs time. It’s just the beginning, we’re only in the second week… I’m very satisfied. You have to be very careful because everything turns upside down, it’s a marathon.”