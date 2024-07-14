Kate Middleton: Second public appearance since cancer announcement – impressive in men’s Wimbledon final

princess of wales, Kate MiddletonHe arrived at the All England Club on Sunday for his men’s final WimbledonRealize it It was her second public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, wife of Crown Prince William, She was greeted with a standing ovation by the Center Court crowd She was placed in the Royal Gallery before the start of the Championship between

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Algarz.

She and her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived in a motorcade at the venue in south-west London about half an hour before the start of the final. They went to the terrace of the club which was connected to the main ground They congratulated many, including US Open 2021 champion Emma Raduganu and other young British tennis players. Kate wore a purple dress – one of the official colors of Wimbledon.

Since 2016, Patron of the Princess All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon every year. His ceremonial duties included presenting the winners’ trophies after the singles finals.

Kate revealed it in March He has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. After that only his public appearance He attended King Charles’ birthday parade last month C. Before this event.

