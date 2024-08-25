Kate Middleton: Her rare public appearance with Prince William – they visit a church in Scotland

The Windsors are enjoying the last days of summer at their cottage in the Scottish Highlands. Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance with her family on Sunday as the royals enjoyed activities like fishing and cycling at Balmoral Gardens.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, Prince George, King Charles and Queen Camilla at a family event at Grath Kirk on August 25, marking her third public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

According to pictures obtained by the Mirror, Kate – last seen in public with Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon – can be seen sitting in the passenger seat as William heads to church.

The photos showed Prince George sitting in the back seat. The publication also reported that both King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the ceremony separately wearing traditional Scottish tartan kilts. The Queen wore a green jacket which was paired with a matching hat.

The Scottish Escape

Kate has largely stayed out of the public eye as she continues to undergo cancer treatment, but her latest appearance is notable because of her special importance to the Craigie Kirk royal family. He and the rest of the royal family moved there for a private ceremony in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals visited Princess Diana after her death in 1997 to honor her.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children were not invited to this year’s gathering at Balmoral, which comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed a whirlwind tour of Colombia. However, sources say the family is taking advantage of the Scottish holiday to discuss the future of the royal family as Kate and King Charles manage their health issues.

