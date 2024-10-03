“Karousis is killed, Nasrallah is killed”

They don’t play with words, they know exactly what they are writing. They know very well the verb “murder” and what “murder” means. Therefore, behind their use is hidden the full consideration of the phenomena they describe and analyze. To put it bluntly, their sympathy for Nasrallah and their hatred of Israel do not even maintain basic pretenses.

It is known that Nasrallah was the leader of a terrorist organization – Hizbullah classified by all Western countries, but also the Arab League – which is at war with Israel. His destruction was therefore part of a military operation. This is not a blind strike.

On the other hand, Ionas Karousis, like seven other victims, were civilians at a bus stop, completely unarmed and not engaged in any fighting, when they were killed by two Palestinian terrorists of Hamas. They went to kill those in front of them. He was on a mission.

The differences in the two cases are so obvious that only a bigot would not see them. All those who defend the terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah – mostly on the left – are trained to hate Israel. They may return the trifle, “Of course Israelis have the right to a homeland…” but their next sentence effectively deletes the previous sentence.

Thus, they reached the inhumane extreme of considering the systematic killings of Israeli civilians as “acts of resistance” and blatantly ignored the use of women and children as shields by Hamas terrorists. Or blowing the whistle indifferently, Hezbollah bombards northern Israel with rockets daily, sending 63,000 Israeli civilians from their homes. Blindly they have seen only the Palestinian refugees. UNRWA-style humanitarianism.

As the conversation raised it, I remind the reader that Fath-al-Essarib was killed at Tire the day before yesterday. Who is blessed? He was the head of the UNRWA teachers who “taught” the children in Gaza. Israel accused him of direct involvement in the October 7 killings, which was finally proven and the UN “charity” did not dare fire him, but suspended him. The sequel is known. deletion.

To return to the “killed” state of Iona Karosis. Anyone who doesn’t know exactly what happened would think it was a terrible car accident or some other accident. The verb “killed” leaves all possibilities open, regardless of the poem’s reason—killed by whom. Nasrallah’s “assassination” leaves no such edge. It is a criminal act.

And to close the matter. It’s not my fault that I comment on them, but the shameless people who write them.