Judas Priest in Water Square made us love him even more

Energy, adrenaline, freedom, ecstasy: there are not enough words to describe what we experienced at the final concert of the launch Athens festival, which saved us one of the best metal lineups of recent years in an experience that enchanted us. Leave us alone.

Because one thing is for sure, last night, Accept, Bruce Dickinson and Judas Priest accomplished something unique. 3.5 hours of the most authentic and timeless heavy metal to make our insides explode.

After all, the tension in the air was almost palpable as soon as you arrived at Water Square, and naturally, before 10:30 p.m., the first hints of a panic attack “revealed” their Judas Priest status. That’s when Rob Halford appeared on stage, his commanding voice effortlessly filling the space and making our hearts beat even faster!

After experiencing all this we were lucky enough to enter the magical world of Judas Priest from the VIP balcony.

From there we watched a thrilling performance by Judas Priest who took to the stage with ‘Panic Attack’, the first track from their new album Invincible Shield. “Living After Midnight” is the epilogue of a historic night at its best.

After all this, we couldn’t agree more with James Hedfield who said, “Without Judas Priest, there would be no Metallica.” Take your breath away with their music every time.

