Journalist Babis Akrolambos dies

Death of Journalist Bobby Acrolambo, The Board of Directors announced that he died suddenly in the early hours of Monday, October 7 at the age of 59. ESIEA.

Papis Akrolambos was born in Didymotiko, Evros in 1965, and studied at the School of Political Science and Public Administration at the Kapodistrian University of Athens, according to the Editors’ Union.

her Journalist His career began in 1989 with “Proti” newspaper, covering freelance reporting. Later, he worked at radio station “902”, newspapers “Anagnostis”, “Tetarti Exousia”, “Ependytis” and magazine “Eptamisy”. From 1992, he started working at the radio station “Flash 96.1” first as a reporter and then as editor-in-chief. From time to time, he collaborated in the programs of TV stations “SKAI” and “MEGA”. He was at “Eleftherotypia” from 2008 until the newspaper was closed, while from 2013 he worked at “Editor’s Newspaper”.

“Bomphis Akrolambos was distinguished for his professional consistency, hard work and the seriousness he showed in all his dealings. A man of dignity, modesty, meekness and discipline, he worked hard and conscientiously. Throughout his career he stood in solidarity with his colleagues and participated in social and trade union struggles. .She was a member of the Board of Directors from November 2008 to May 2010 and rendered valuable services with her decisive interventions.

“The Board of Directors extends its condolences to the family, children and friends of our beloved Babis,” the announcement concludes.