Jengo placed 9th in the javelin final

Olympic Games





10.08.2024 | 21:15

Elena Zenko in the javelin final at the Olympic Games

Despite a good first throw by Elena Zengo, the follow-up was not the same for Elena Zengo, who saw two athletes pass her in the third throw, resulting in her exit from the follow-up in the javelin final. He stood 9th in that.

her 9th place in javelin final In her first appearance at the Olympics, Elina Zengo (a member of Bwin’s Team Future) won.

The Greek champion started the race well, throwing 61.85, his second best performance of the year, but the rest was not the same.

Her second attempt fell short, disqualifying her, while keen to remain among the eight gymnasts advancing to the finals, her third attempt measured just 57.90 metres.

This allowed van Dyk and Okrodnikova to shoot 63.93 and 63.68, moving to second and third respectively, out of the top eight and 9th overall.

SPORT24 on the 2024 Olympic Games

All news and updates about the Paris Olympics are here! See the Olympic Games program in detail and watched live the development of sports and the classification of medals at the Olympic Games

Competition Center.

Subscribe to SPORT24’s push notifications Our Youtube Channel Keep up with all the developments for the 2024 Olympic Games.