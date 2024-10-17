Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Cairo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arachi arrived in Egypt this evening, Iranian news agency IRNA reported, nearly 12 years after an Iranian diplomatic chief visited the country.

The visit comes at a time when Iran has stepped up diplomatic talks in an attempt to defuse regional tensions following the October 1 attacks on Israel.

🇮🇷🇪🇬 FM Araghchi of Iran arrived in Cairo, Egypt

The Iranian ambassador’s last visit to Egypt was in January 2013 when Ali Akbar Salehi visited Cairo.

Abbas Araqsi was in Jordan earlier today as part of his tour.

After Egypt, he will visit Turkey, his ministry announced.

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on October 1, including several hypersonic missiles for the first time. Israel has vowed to pay the price for Iran’s attack.

Tehran launched the strikes in retaliation for the assassination of the head of Palestinian Hamas in the Iranian capital in July, which it blamed on Israel, as well as the death of an Iranian general in an airstrike in Lebanon and the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah for more than 30 years, a Shiite organization supported financially and militarily by Iran. is supported.

Since then, Foreign Minister Araksi has redoubled diplomatic efforts.

He visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in succession, acting as a mediator for indirect negotiations with the United States.

On Tuesday night, Abbas Arachi held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrow and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tehran said.