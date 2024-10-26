Iran: Tells Israel it won’t retaliate against attack

Iran has reportedly sent a third-party message to Israel that it will not retaliate against the Tel Aviv attack. This was reported by Sky News Arabia sources and Israeli media.

Two Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack and the extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

Officially, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic issued a statement stating that it has the right and duty to defend itself.

“Iran considers that it has the right and duty to defend itself against foreign aggression based on the inherent right of self-defense as defined by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” the text of the statement reads.

US-UK warning to Iran

The Israeli strike, which came in response to the October 1 Iranian attack, was comprehensive but did not target the country’s energy and nuclear facilities, as the Netanyahu government had previously threatened.

Earlier, Axios reported that Israel had warned Iran through a third party before the attack.

The US spoke of a justified strike on Tel Aviv and warned Tehran not to retaliate.

They also said they would press for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Speaking about Israel’s right to self-defense, he asked Iran and British Prime Minister Kerr Strummer to “not escalate.”

Saudi Arabia, Omar, condemned the Israeli attack, saying Jordan did not give up its airspace to Tel Aviv.