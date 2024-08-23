Ioannidis: “Rematch is important, we should not be out of Europe” (vid)

Speaking at the end of Panathinaikos’ game against Lance in France, Fotis Ioannidis clearly pointed out that the rematch in OAKA is very important because the “Greens” should not leave Europe.

The Panathinayakas Even if he plays more than 22′ with a player, he can’t avoid 2-1 loss to Lance in France However, he should give hope that he will qualify for his rematch Ok next Thursday.

A 2-1 happened Fotis Ioannidis with a score. The “green” leader spoke to his camera Cosmos TV And he stood in the rematch saying it was crucial because the “greens” shouldn’t leave Europe.

In detail, Ioannidis said:

On missing Panathinaikos to avoid defeat in France: “The first goal shows the quality of Lance, they took advantage of every space we left. The second goal shows our carelessness when the opposition gets red, we had that with Rennes last year. We don’t take advantage. In the second half we didn’t let them threaten us, we scored, we If we had been patient and had a better rotation without rushing, we could have equalised”.

To Lance: “They are a team that press a lot, we didn’t see that today because they got the red card early on. We have to focus, the level is high and teams take advantage of every mistake, it will cost us and it will cost us again in Europe”.

For rematch: “I’ve said before that it’s a very important game, it can’t be in Europe. We will fight together with the people and win,” he said.

For Target: “I have had a vertical drive from a young age and I use it when I find some space. I saw the movement of the defender and went the other way, I wanted to nip the ball, but I didn’t have time, but luckily a goal was scored. He owes me because last year I made a similar 2 -Made 3 attempts but they didn’t go in, luckily now he did.”