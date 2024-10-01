Iniesta: He is retiring from action! – Football – in general

The end of the era of great Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta!

As revealed by the Spaniard, the decision was made by “Relivo”, one of the leading media outlets of the 21st century in world football. “Hang up” his football boots. At age 40 years old!

In fact, as the Spanish website reveals, Iniesta is set to officially announce his decision on October 8, thus linking the date to his favorite number, which he has worn on his shirt for years. Barcelona!

His presence on the pitches began AlbaceteHe followed a long and highly successful career at Barcelona, ​​in which he recorded a total of He has scored 57 goals and provided 135 assists in 728 matches. With “Bluegrana” he literally won … it all (4 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 9 Leagues, European Super Cup, 6 Copa del Rey and 7 Spanish Super Cup).

Of course he was a member of the Spanish national team, winning two Euros and a World Cup from 2008 to 2012, scoring in the 2010 final against the Netherlands in Johannesburg.

Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018 and went to Japan for Vissel Kobe, while in 2023 he wore the shirt of the Emirates club, from which he left in July 2024, remaining inactive in football until today, where he decided to retire.