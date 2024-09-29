In the same coin, Panaitolikos made him pay with a 2-1 win over OFI in Heraklion – see goals

“Theodoros Vardinogiannis” left with the winner and indeed a regret panaitolikos, who beat him 2-1 OFI In the context of the 6th matchday, he continued his best trend so far in the championship, reaching 8 points, the same as his opponent.



On Wednesday, OFI pulled off an upset against Panaitolikos to advance to the round of 16 of the Greek Cup, and today Agriniotes got their… blood back and achieved a big “double”.

After a slow start, the scoring in Heraklion began with the teams’ first real effort and in the 18th minute Binovic denied Chavez with a long-range ‘lightning’.



The “Canaries” were slow to find their footing and only appeared in the game in the 35th minute with Diaz’s miscued shot from the area. Crucially, these were both great moments in the first 45 minutes, but Panaitolikos turned up the heat and became dangerous in the second half.

Diaz’s new shot missed the target in the 51′ and in the 52′ he saw the ball end up in the hands of Christogeorgos, after Saves Sengalia’s effort (58′) kept the score down, the visitors equalized in the 66′. His header on a free kick was Stacic.