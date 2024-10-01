“If it’s too personal you stop me”

The Grigoris Valtinos He found himself called Studio 4 He talks about his career, his son but also his relationships with his own family.

Reflecting on his youth, Thanasis Anagnostopoulos asked the actor about his relationship with his father, who met years later.

“If it’s too personal, if you stop me and change the subject… then you’re looking for your dad? If you think we’re getting into too personal parts, we’ll leave them out…” Thanasis Anagnostopoulos asked.

“Then I had some contact. Family, siblings and we are very dear, same blood.

We have a close relationship with each other because we are from Athens and my other two brothers are from Thessaloniki, but we feel like brothers even though we don’t live together. They are two wonderful children, they are moving their lives forward, and I also feel very good, because I also feel that I have roots”, Grigoris Valtinos initially answered about his siblings.

He mentioned the meeting with his father: “I went to meet him with a wide mind. I never heard anything. I had matured and grown a lot. I was 25 years old, I understood some things, this whole generation was born in poverty, not educated … “said Grigoris Valtinos about his father’s generation. concluded about