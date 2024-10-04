If I hadn’t had the surgery yesterday, I would have been at risk of sepsis

The Andreas Mikrotsikos Due to a sudden health problem, “Puyongiorno” did not participate in the show today.

As the anchor reported live, a scheduled test he was supposed to undergo turned into hospitalization and eventual hospitalization.

Andreas Mikrottsikos was at risk and underwent surgery after showing 18,000 white blood cells, putting him at risk of septicemia.



“The shot I had yesterday was a little difficult, but in the end it was good, everything is good. The operation I had, the way the operation was done and the urgency. I said I was not worried, I was going to leave, they explained to me that I had a strange cyst and if I left it, I would be very will suffer severe and severe consequences”, he said characteristically.

He then added: “You’re talking to a man who had 18,000 white blood cells last night, if I want to talk medically. The doctor told me that if he didn’t operate on me, I was at risk of sepsis. I fought yesterday, had the operation, and was supposed to be on the show today.”

