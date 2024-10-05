“I was asked to give first aid in a bar because I played a doctor”

Actor Konstantinos Markolakis spoke in his television interview about his role in the series “Doctor” and how it affected his daily life. A surprise on the broadcast of the show.

actor Konstantinos Markolakis On Saturday (5/10) she was a guest on Natalia Germano’s show during the new cycle of Doctor Who.

Natalia Germano “threw” Konstantinos Markolakis “good evening” to comment on the phrase Themis Pasaka said in his interview that Greece is a conservative country.

“Yes, generally We are a conservative country. I don’t necessarily see that as a bad thing. Conservation can also mean the desire to preserve something of value from perishing over time. At the same time, this power fights with the power to change something for the better. Neither of these forces are evil. They are problematic when we cannot understand what is happening around us. It’s important to look back and connect with your roots, but it’s also important to change our society based on new data.”

In another part of his interview, Konstantinos Markolakis shared some funny things that happened to him. “Sometime last summer a man walked in front of me at a bar and everyone turned and looked at me. I had to tell them that I’m not really a doctor, I’m pretending to be a doctor.”

However, he revealed that he wanted to be a doctor and it was his childhood dream. “No one wanted me to be a doctor, no one wanted me to be an actor. Everyone wanted me to be a lawyer.

“I really respect people who give like doctors. In my conversations with doctors who frequent the dressing rooms, I know them, and I am very impressed when I tell them.I feel like I have nothing to offer“, they all answer me “We care about the most basic thing, health. You artists give us something very important.”

Regarding the developments in the series, Konstantinos Markolakis characteristically said “There will be a war with Eudokia Rumiliotis, whom I love so much and she is terrible. Within the series there was a past and there will be a war. Andreas will strive for something specific in these episodes and something specific in the next. All these will complete him again as a personality. What he lost before the accident made him a better man and scientist.”

Speaking about his family, Konstantinos Markolakis said, “We are a big family of uncles, cousins, etc. Single family, mom, dad, two kids, we are very communicative and talkative. Memories of family tables are positive memories and the tables we regularly have are filled with communication, discussions and arguments. I often fight with my sister over a theoretical issue. Tones are very high through arguments. Same goes for daughter-in-law and mother. Mom doesn’t take anyone’s problems, she likes peace.”

In fact, the show prepared a surprise for the actor and he spoke to his mother Reena on the other end of the phone line.

“Oh, I didn’t expect thatWhen Konstantinos Markoulakis first heard his mother on the air of the entertainment program, he said, among other things, “We didn’t know initially if Konstantinos would become an artist, but what I can say is that he embraced it from an early age to entertain us at family gatherings.».

«In other words, he could host a show, of course, he would tell his children, of course, what was on his mind and often he entertained us in a very pleasant way. We spoke proudly without thinking of becoming an actor. His dad definitely wanted him to go to law school to get a university degree».

«Law is lostKonstantinos Markolakis joked at the end.